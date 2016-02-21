Many Heartland wrestlers place at MSHSAA state wrestling championships

MSHSAA state wrestling championships concluded this weekend and many of the Heartland's own participated and came back with some hardware from this weekend.

In class 1 in the 132 pound weight class, New Madrid County Central's Rhiley Smith took 4th place.

In class 2 in the 182 pound weight class, Dexter's Ethan Stevens took 3rd place.

In class 3, there were many Heartland wrestlers who placed.

In the 113 pound weight class, Farmington's Bradley Harman placed 3rd.

In the 132 pound weight class, Sikeston's Garrett Middleton placed 6th.

In the 152 pound weight class, Farmington's William Seibert took 3rd.

In the 170 pound weight class, Farmington's Collin Huitt took 3rd.

In the 182 pound weight class, Poplar Bluff's Steven Haley took 5th.

In the 220 pound weight class, Farmington's Jared Nickelson took 3rd and Sikeston's Mitchell Garner took 4th place.

In the 285 pound weight class, Farmington's Devin Savage took 1st place.

Moving over to class 4, the Jackson Indians had a great turnout from their wrestlers.

In the 120 pound weight class, Gus Guilliams took 6th place.

In the 126 pound weight class, Jake Byrd took 4th and in the 170 pound weight class, Carson McCord took 5th place.

Congratulations to all of the wrestlers who participated this weekend.

