Many Heartland wrestlers place at MSHSAA state wrestling champio - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Many Heartland wrestlers place at MSHSAA state wrestling championships

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
(KFVS) -

MSHSAA state wrestling championships concluded this weekend and many of the Heartland's own participated and came back with some hardware from this weekend. 

In class 1 in the 132 pound weight class, New Madrid County Central's Rhiley Smith took 4th place. 

In class 2 in the 182 pound weight class, Dexter's Ethan Stevens took 3rd place. 

In class 3, there were many Heartland wrestlers who placed. 

In the 113 pound weight class, Farmington's Bradley Harman placed 3rd. 

In the 132 pound weight class, Sikeston's Garrett Middleton placed 6th. 

In the 152 pound weight class, Farmington's William Seibert took 3rd. 

In the 170 pound weight class, Farmington's Collin Huitt took 3rd. 

In the 182 pound weight class, Poplar Bluff's Steven Haley took 5th. 

In the 220 pound weight class, Farmington's Jared Nickelson took 3rd and Sikeston's Mitchell Garner took 4th place. 

In the 285 pound weight class, Farmington's Devin Savage took 1st place. 

Moving over to class 4, the Jackson Indians had a great turnout from their wrestlers. 

In the 120 pound weight class, Gus Guilliams took 6th place. 

In the 126 pound weight class, Jake Byrd took 4th and in the 170 pound weight class, Carson McCord took 5th place. 

Congratulations to all of the wrestlers who participated this weekend. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly