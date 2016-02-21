Woman injured in two-car crash in Randolph Co., IL

A woman from Illinois was injured Saturday in a two-car crash in Randolph County.

Jessica Wagner, 25, of Smithton, Ill., was traveling westbound on Route 154 near Woodcox Road in Randolph County around 7:52 p.m.

Natasha Richardson, 27, of Sparta, Ill., was traveling eastbound on Route 154 approaching the same location.

A vehicle in front of Wagner had slowed down due to the rain, causing her to try to slow down, but she lost control of her vehicle.

Wagner skidded out of control and crossed into eastbound lane of traffic and into the path of Richardson, where they collided head-on.

Richardson was transported by ambulance to Sparta Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Wagner was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.