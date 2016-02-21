Reidland, KY woman arrested, facing stolen property charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reidland, KY woman arrested, facing stolen property charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
REIDLAND, KY (KFVS) -

A woman from Reidland, Kentucky was arrested Saturday after allegedly receiving stolen property.

On Saturday at approximately 1 a.m., McCracken County deputies responded to a reported burglary at the home of Tiffany Comer.

Comer said she had left the apartment at approximately 6:45 p.m. on February 19 and returned at 12 a.m. on February 20.

She said when she returned home, she discovered several items, including electronics, jewelry and cash, stolen from the apartment.

On the afternoon of February 20, Comer contacted the sheriff’s department and reported she discovered her neighbor, Sarah Ledgerwood, 26, of Reidland, had placed a classified ad on Facebook trying to sell her stolen camera.

When deputies responded to Ledgerwood’s apartment to investigate, they received information that she was inside the apartment.

Upon trying to contact Ledgerwood, deputies were unable to get her to come to the door.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, which was executed on Ledgerwood’s apartment.

Detectives discovered Comer’s stolen property inside Ledgerwood’s apartment, along with property belonging to others.

Ledgerwood was also found inside the apartment and later arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

She faces a charge of receiving stolen property over $500.

