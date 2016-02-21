Three Rivers College to host HiSET test

Three Rivers College is set to host the HiSET High School Equivalence test in Caruthersville on Saturday, March 19.

The test we be held at Caruthersville High School and will run from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The HiSET test will cover areas such as writing, essay, math, science, social studies and reading.

The cost to register for the exam is $60, and those taking it are allowed two free re-tests per section, with a $7 per section fee required every time the test is taken.

Applicants must complete the exam in its entirety within one year, with a maximum of three chances per calendar year.

Anyone interested in taking the exam must register by March 11 at hiset.ets.org.

