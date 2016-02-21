Heartland scores for 02/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores for 02/20

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Class 3 District 1 Girls Varsity Basketball
Twin Rivers 69 Caruthersville 5
Portageville 53 New Madrid County Central 56
Doniphan 65 Hayti 20
Malden 66 Senath-Hornersville 23
Class 3 District 1 Boys Varsity Basketball
Malden 31 Portageville  16
New Madrid County Central 78 Doniphan 56
Caruthersville 92 Senath-Hornersville 79
Hayti 78 Twin Rivers 79 (OT)
Class 3 District 2 Boys Varsity Basketball
Charleston 77 Arcadia Valley 41
Scott City 57 East Prairie 59
Saxony Lutheran 73 Clearwater 41
Woodland 81 Kelly 63
Class 3 District 2 Girls Varsity Basketball
Saxony Lutheran 78 Scott City 14
Charleston 59 Kelly 50
Arcadia Valley 80 East Prairie 25
Woodland 54 Clearwater 37
Class 1 District 2 Boys Varsity Basketball
Advance 95 The Fulton School at St. Albans 18
Risco 61 Richland 34
Oran 88 Delta 31
Bell City 74 Oak Ridge 39
Class 1 District 3 Boys Varsity Basketball
South Iron 65 Summersville 26
Bunker 39 Marquand-Zion 49
Eminence 68 Leopold 41
Zalma 70 Lesterville 41
Class 2 District 2 Boys Varsity Basketball
Thayer 71 East Carter 43
Van Buren 70 Greenville 58
Winona 64 Puxico 48
Alton 60 Neelyville 53
Class 2 District 2 Girls Varsity Basketball
Alton 61 East Carter 20
Greenville 45 Puxico 32
Van Buren 65 Thayer 61
Class 2 District 1 Girls Varsity Basketball
Chaffee 79 South Pemiscot 10
Class 2 District 3 Girls Varsity Basketball
Viburnum 52 Kingston 17
Valle Catholic 31 Ellington 49
Valley 64 Meadow Heights 25
St. Vincent 54 Bismarck 57
National Hockey League
St. Louis 6 Arizona 4
NCAA Men's Basketball - Ohio Valley Conference
Eastern Illinois 71 Southeast Missouri 68
NCAA Women's Basketball - Ohio Valley Conference
Eastern Illinois 52 Southeast Missouri 82
NCAA Men's Basketball - Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 71 Evansville 83
NCAA Men's Basketball - Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 77 Texas A&M 79 (OT)
Florida 69 South Carolina 73
Missouri 72 Arkansas 84

