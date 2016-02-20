Shawnee National Forest to co-host Trail of Tears Charette

The Shawnee National Forest and the National Trails Intermountain Region of the National Park Service are co-hosting a public Trail of Tears Charette.

What's a Charette?

It's a meeting where members of the public come together to discuss and plan projects, such as a new hiking trail.

The Trail of Tears Charette will give people an opportunity to take part in the proposals brought forth, as well as a chance to share their own ideas or designs.

The Charette will take place Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Jonesboro, Illinois City Hall.

