IL lawmakers hope to pass 'Molly's Law' in honor of Molly Young

The four-year-old case of the death of Molly Young continued today Saturday, Feb. 20 as lawmakers announced a new bill dedicated to the young woman’s death.

The cause of Molly’s death has always raised questions to her family, and her father made many attempts to get documents on her death investigation, searching for answers.

Illinois lawmakers now want to make that process easier.

There are two things the new law will address, including punishing investigating agencies that refuse to turn over documents when ordered by the court.

If they don't, they could be required to pay a $10,000 fine.

The bill will also address Illinois’s wrongful death laws and require that two years be given to file a lawsuit after the discovery of evidence of wrongful death instead of the time of death.

Molly's father, Larry Young, said it may not help his daughter's investigation, but it could help others like hers in the future.

“When they first started working on it I didn’t expect that," he said. "I just wanted a law to help future victims, there's a possibility it will never help Molly's case, but I don’t want anybody to go through what I had to go through with these authorities.”

Larry Young said after the struggles he has dealt with, this was something he had to do.

“I thought if I don’t do this for my own daughter," Young said. "I will always regret it and I'm going to continue this fight until there is justice served.”

Larry Young said he still doesn't have all of the information from Illinois police about his daughter's death investigation.

The next step to get Molly’s law passed is to get the bill on the committee floor.

