Man assaulted in McCracken Co. after stopping the help stranded

Man assaulted in McCracken Co. after stopping the help stranded motorist

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding and identifying three men who allegedly assaulted a man who stopped to help a stranded motorist.

On Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., a 34 year old man was traveling west on I-24, when he saw a car broken down between the one and three mile markers. 

When the man stopped to assist, three black males approached him and began to beat him with unknown objects, as he was attempting to look at their vehicle. 

The man believed one of the suspects had pulled a handgun, at which time he stayed on the ground. 

The only item the man could determine missing was his cell phone, which one suspect suggested they smash. 

As the victim lay on the ground, the suspects drove off. 

After the victim was beaten, he was later treated at Massac Memorial Hospital for an injury to his head, eye, cheekbone and arm. 

The victim may have also sustained an injury to his liver. 

The victim was flown to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment of his injuries.

No further descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were available at the time of this release, due to the victim being flown out of state.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, such as suspect’s identities or vehicle description, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 444-4719, or contact Crimestoppers at 443-TELL.

