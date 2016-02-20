Chaffee man arrested, facing child porn charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Chaffee man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Walter said his office received a report Thursday that George Hyman Arensmann, 45, of Chaffee, was suspected of being in possession of illegal images of children.

Based on this information, investigators obtained a search warrant for Arensmann’s home.

The search warrant was served Friday afternoon, resulting in the seizure of multiple computer discs containing photographs of persons under the age of 18.

Many of the photographs were depicting children inappropriately dressed and in provocative poses.

While searching the home for the illegal images, officers also located a firearm accessory which was identified by Arensmann as a homemade firearm silencer.

Arensmann has been charged with possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm silencer.

Walter said this case is still under investigation and he expects additional charges to be filed against Arensmann.

Arensmann remains in the Scott County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

