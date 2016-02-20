New Hamburg classes to resume after the school was damaged, evacuated

Classes at Kelso C-7 in New Hamburg will resume Tuesday, Feb. 23 in temporary locations after faculty discovered the school building's structure was damaged.

Monday night, district officials held a town hall meeting for any one wanting to come to hear specifics, ask questions, and/or see where their child may be having class.

120 students, pre-k through 8th grade, and about 25 faculty members, will now have classes in the St. Lawrence parish center, rectory and Shipley Hall.

School officials said on Friday, Feb. 19, there was a loud noise heard inside a Kelso C-7 school building.

For precautionary reasons, school officials evacuated the building and students were sent home for the day.

An investigation showed that structural damage had been done to the building. A wall in the cafeteria is sinking, causing paneling to snap.

Superintendent Kim Burger said an initial evaluation of the building was made, and a temporary repair was completed by a general contractor. A plumbing company was asked to evaluate the situation, as well.

However, students will not be allowed back in the building until more permanent repairs can be made and professional clearance is given.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, roughly 100 people including community members, staff and even students, helped move out essentials from the school across the street to the St. Lawrence Parish Center.

It is there they are making some temporary rooms for each grade.

There are no immediate ideas for how long they will use the temporary classrooms.

Classes will resume as soon as school officials feel it is 100 percent safe for entry. Parents will be notified as soon as possible of the arrangements.

Burger said in a statement:

"In short term, arrangements are being made to minimize the loss of instruction and educational process of our students. Classes will resume as soon as I feel that it is 100% safe for entry and not before then."

