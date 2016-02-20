Busting Fitness Myths: carbs friend or foe

Carbohydrates often get a bad rap in the diet world, but are they really the enemy when it comes to weight loss?

Fitness expert Tamatha Crowson says you should not be scared of carbs.

“They are our main energy source and fuel source,” said Crowson. “When you're not getting enough carbs, it's common to get headaches, feel kind of fuzzy headed, and you also wouldn't have the energy you need to exercise. What happens when you don't exercise? Your lean body mass goes down and your metabolism goes down.”

Crowson say fifty to sixty percent of a normal 2,000 calorie per day diet should come from carbs, which comes out to be about 300 grams of carbs a day.

“You have to think about portion sizes,” said Crowson. “It's not the carbs themselves that are bad, it's just that we're getting way too many of them in our normal portion sizes.”

For example, three frozen pancakes with one serving of syrup is about 100 grams of carbs. That is one-third of the 300 grams of carbs allowed for a normal 2,000 calorie per day diet.

“The really, really low carb diets are very hard to maintain,” says Crowson. “There is no way that any person can maintain that over a length of time. So the relapse rate is very, very high.”

Check out Tamatha’s black bean brownie recipe with only 22 grams of carbs.

