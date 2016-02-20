Silver Alert issued for missing MO woman

The St. Peters Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Ballwin, Missouri at noon on Friday.

Police say Ida M. Brunkhorst, 80, went shopping and is believed to have gotten lost while driving.

Brunkhorst is a white female, 5'3", 120 lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses.

She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Brunkhorst was stopped by Ballwin P.D. on Friday and told them that she had gotten lost while attempting to go home from shopping.

She was reportedly driving a blue 2010 Ford Escape bearing Missouri, with the license plate reading SB5-A0J.

Her debit card was last used at Marathon Petro in Memphis, Tennessee, and Memphis P.D. confirmed that she was at the location at approximately 7:30 p.m. trying to get fuel.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.