Three Rivers celebrates student support programs with 'TRiO Night'

Three Rivers celebrates student support programs with 'TRiO Night'

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
(Source: Three Rivers College) (Source: Three Rivers College)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three Rivers College celebrated its TRiO-grant funded student support programs with a special event on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The college’s programs, “ACHIEVE” and “Educational Talent Search”, are aimed at supporting first generation, disabled and low-income students starting as early as sixth grade.

TRC students participating in the ACHIEVE program disclosed the amount in scholarship dollars they had received as part of a special ceremony during that night’s basketball game.

