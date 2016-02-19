Cape Girardeau transfer station almost finished - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau transfer station almost finished

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
The transfer station that will open May 2, 2016. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) The transfer station that will open May 2, 2016. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
Finishing up the last needed details to the building. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) Finishing up the last needed details to the building. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau’s transfer station, set to open on May 2, 2016, will be the new hub for trash in Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

The city of Cape Girardeau continues work on improvements that will make money, officials say, for years to come.

"It will help the city budget for years...having a newer transfer station being able to take trash. It will be 500 tons a day," said Michael Tripp, solid waste superintendent.

The new transfer station received the permits in August 2015, and if everything goes according to schedule it's planned to open on May 2, 2016.

Tripp said he's expecting to handle a lot more trash than what they used to.

“The more trash that comes in of course that will help our [finances]," Tripp  said.

Field Manager Tim Nay said he thinks he will be finished with the project by April if the weather cooperates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly