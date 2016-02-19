Cape Girardeau transfer station almost finished

Finishing up the last needed details to the building. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)

Cape Girardeau’s transfer station, set to open on May 2, 2016, will be the new hub for trash in Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

The city of Cape Girardeau continues work on improvements that will make money, officials say, for years to come.

"It will help the city budget for years...having a newer transfer station being able to take trash. It will be 500 tons a day," said Michael Tripp, solid waste superintendent.

The new transfer station received the permits in August 2015, and if everything goes according to schedule it's planned to open on May 2, 2016.

Tripp said he's expecting to handle a lot more trash than what they used to.

“The more trash that comes in of course that will help our [finances]," Tripp said.

Field Manager Tim Nay said he thinks he will be finished with the project by April if the weather cooperates.

