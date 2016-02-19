Expect one lane traffic on US 60/US 62 Beltline Overpass Monday morning

On Monday, Feb. 22, your drive to work may not be the same if you take the US 60/US 62 Beltline Overpass.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow the hand railing on one of the overpass bridges to be replaced. Drivers can expect one lane traffic from about 8:00 a.m. until about noon.

The transportation cabinet reminds drivers to use caution where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.