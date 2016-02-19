Sex ed teacher supports Pres. Obama cutting 'abstinence-only' pr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sex ed teacher supports Pres. Obama cutting 'abstinence-only' program

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
ESSEX, MO (KFVS) -

Abstinence-only sex education could lose all federal funding if President Barack Obama's budget passes the way it's written.

President Obama plans to eliminate the $10 million program and redirected that money towards programs stressing prevention and personal responsibility. 

Carlie Jones is a sexual education teacher in Stoddard County and said she agrees with the changes.

"The more comprehensive program that you have regarding sexual activity is better," Jones said. "Kids are more curious and the more you can be honest with them and open with them the better."

Researchers found lessons only focused on abstinence has failed to impact the rise teen pregnancy or HIV rates.

Congress spent more than $1.5 billion on abstinence-only sex education, an approach many now call a failure.

For that reason, President Obama decided to take funding from that program and put it toward ones focused on education and responsibility.

His hope, to emphasize both abstinence and encourage young people to take protective precautions.

"To just say abstinence only is kind of avoiding the issue in a way," Jones said. "If they choose to partake in sexual behavior, if you only focus on abstinence than you do a kid a injustice."

Jones said with children asking questions at younger ages. She suggests it's best for parents to start the conversation before it's too late.

"The reality is the world we live in," she said. "Our kids are exposed to more things through technology, TV and texting at a younger age."

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

