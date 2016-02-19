Sex ed teacher supports Pres. Obama cutting 'abstinence-only' program

Abstinence-only sex education could lose all federal funding if President Barack Obama's budget passes the way it's written.

President Obama plans to eliminate the $10 million program and redirected that money towards programs stressing prevention and personal responsibility.

Carlie Jones is a sexual education teacher in Stoddard County and said she agrees with the changes.

"The more comprehensive program that you have regarding sexual activity is better," Jones said. "Kids are more curious and the more you can be honest with them and open with them the better."

Researchers found lessons only focused on abstinence has failed to impact the rise teen pregnancy or HIV rates.

Congress spent more than $1.5 billion on abstinence-only sex education, an approach many now call a failure.

For that reason, President Obama decided to take funding from that program and put it toward ones focused on education and responsibility.

His hope, to emphasize both abstinence and encourage young people to take protective precautions.

"To just say abstinence only is kind of avoiding the issue in a way," Jones said. "If they choose to partake in sexual behavior, if you only focus on abstinence than you do a kid a injustice."

Jones said with children asking questions at younger ages. She suggests it's best for parents to start the conversation before it's too late.

"The reality is the world we live in," she said. "Our kids are exposed to more things through technology, TV and texting at a younger age."

