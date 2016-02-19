Paducah woman on probation now facing drug charges

A Paducah, Kentucky woman on felony probation is now facing drug charges.

Melony J. Dawson, 41, of Paducah, was charged with possession of first degree controlled substance - heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives received information alleging Dawson was involved in illegal drug activity in the 2000 block of Cornell Street in Paducah.

Sheriff's detectives and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole found Dawson at the home at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 19.

The detectives and officers searched the home and seized a quantity of heroin, syringes and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

Dawson was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the sheriff's department, she was on felony probation at the time of her arrest for trafficking in heroin.

