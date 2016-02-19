Poplar Bluff PD warning residents about phone scam

Poplar Bluff police are advising residents to be wary of a potential scam involving callers who say they're with the local utilities company.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a complaint that someone claiming to be a representative of Municipal Utilities was calling Poplar Bluff residents.

This person told the Utilities customer that their account was past due; and threatened to disconnect their power unless the customer gave a check number for payment over the phone.

Police say that if you receive such a call, please hang up immediately and call Municipal Utilities directly to ask about your account.

DO NOT give anyone your personal or financial information over the phone.

