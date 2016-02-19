Ohio Valley Conference race heats up in final week of season

With just three games remaining in conference play, the races are getting tight in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The races in the East and West division will come down to the last remaining games.

Belmont, currently holds the top spot in the East. The Bruins sit in first place with a record of 11-3.

Tennessee Tech currently holds onto the second spot just behind Belmont with a record of 10-3.

The race is just as tight in the West. Murray State and UT-Martin both sit at the top with records of 8-5.

The Racers and the Skyhawks will play on the final Saturday of the regular season in Murray.

That final game could be for the OVC West title.

The division winners receive a double bye in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

