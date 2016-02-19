IDOT & Amtrak on the right track - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDOT & Amtrak on the right track

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you're a fan of taking the train, good news! Your fares will not go up.  

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Amtrak announced an agreement to keep existing routes in place without raising fares.

The agreement will maintain the current Amtrak schedule at a cost of $38.3 million for the state. That's down from $42 million in the previous year.

The state currently supports four daily round trips between Chicago and St. Louis on the Lincoln Service, two daily round trips between Chicago and Quincy on the Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg lines and two daily round trips between Chicago and Carbondale on the Illini and Saluki lines.

