SIC foundation increases scholarship

College is expensive and one organization says it wants to help.

The SIC Foundation recently announced it would increase funding to the High Achiever scholarship as a way to help students pay for school.

Before the announcement, the scholarship recipient was given $3,100 a year. Beginning in the fall of 2016, the scholarship will go up to $3,600.

One High Achiever scholarship is awarded to each high school in Southeastern's district. It requires a 3.0 grade point average or higher and recipients are chosen by the school counselor.

The application deadline is February 29.

You can click here for more information, or call 618-252-5400 ext. 4110.

