4 people arrested in Marshall Co. KY, facing meth charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 people arrested in Marshall Co. KY, facing meth charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Four people from Kentucky are facing charges relating to making and selling meth.

On the morning of February 19, Marshall County deputies responded to Commerce Street in Hardin in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.

While at the home, deputies found three other people and an active meth lab.

As a result of the ensuing investigation, James E. Warford, 46, of Hardin, Ky., was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance 1st degree - methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was served a Marshall County Circuit bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Warford was also served a Calloway Circuit warrant on charges of trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree.

Also charged were:

  • Kurtis L. Jacobson, 35, of Benton, Ky., on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, and drug paraphernalia
  • Megan S. Watters, 37, of Farmington, Ky., on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine 
  • Andrew M. Kelley, 45, of Hopkinsville Ky., on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine

All were lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly