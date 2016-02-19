4 people arrested in Marshall Co. KY, facing meth charges

Four people from Kentucky are facing charges relating to making and selling meth.

On the morning of February 19, Marshall County deputies responded to Commerce Street in Hardin in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.

While at the home, deputies found three other people and an active meth lab.

As a result of the ensuing investigation, James E. Warford, 46, of Hardin, Ky., was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance 1st degree - methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was served a Marshall County Circuit bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Warford was also served a Calloway Circuit warrant on charges of trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree.

Also charged were:

Kurtis L. Jacobson, 35, of Benton, Ky., on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, and drug paraphernalia

Megan S. Watters, 37, of Farmington, Ky., on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine

Andrew M. Kelley, 45, of Hopkinsville Ky., on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine

All were lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.

