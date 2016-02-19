Spring 2016 Career and Internship Fair to be held at Southeast MO State University

The spring 2016 Career and Internship Fair is set to hit Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau on February 25. (Source: KFVS)

The spring 2016 Career and Internship Fair is set to hit Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau today, Thursday, February 25, 2016.

Students and alumni of the college are encouraged to attend the fair and meet with over 150 potential employers located in the Heartland, including Saint Francis Medical center, AT&T, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and many others.

Students of all majors are welcome to attend, and are advised to dress professionally while also bringing along copies of resumes in order to be well-prepared to meet with organizations.

The fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 25 in Southeast's Student Recreation Center-North in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State has some tips if you plan to attend:

Make a list of the employers you want to see with those that interest you most at the top.

Map out where those employers will be at the event.

Make sure to have questions ready for hiring managers. Asking questions is a good way to start a conversation and start a rapport.

Get plenty of sleep. Make sure you are well rested and energized before the event.

Hydrate and make sure you eat. This will help your energy level.

Dress professionally. This is your chance to make many first impressions.

Bring copies of your resume with you. A pen and paper to take notes is also important.

For students and alumni who will not be able to attend the event, resumes and be uploaded for potential employers to view at www.redhawkjobs.com.

For more information, as well as to seek aid in preparing for the fair, contact Career Services by calling 573-651-2583, emailing careerservices@semo.edu, or visit http://semo.edu/careers/office-info.html.

