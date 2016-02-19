Start spring cycling season slow with ride on Cape LaCroix Trail

With this weekend's warm but windy weather, our thoughts turn to getting outside and going for a ride.

Maybe you want to do something special this year, such as an overnight or multi-night cycling adventure or your first century. Maybe it is just getting out and exercising. There are many reasons to go for a ride.

One of my many goals this year is to do the 100 mile route on the Tour De Cape in September.

My last attempt ended in disaster with a trip over the handlebars and a broken thumb, which I was able to do on mile 3.

So, I'm pretty much starting from scratch. But I have plan. It is one that worked for me a decade ago when I rode the Tour of the Scioto River Valley - two 105 miles back to back days. It is start small and build. So as I build, I will share my riding discoveries here on this page.

Week 1 is pretty simple.

Start at the Osage Center. There is a paved connector to the Cape LaCroix Trail behind the Center near the water park. You will see the bike racks. Where the connector trail meets LaCroix turn right. You will ride along side the fields and underneath North Kingshighway. Take a left over the low water bridge. Stay on the rolling but flat path until you enter the Walden Park neighborhood.

Follow the trail as it winds between the new construction and across a couple of streets. The trail will go slightly uphill till you reach the back of the Nature Center. The gravel trail there is closed to bikes but there is bike rack to attach your ride if you want to continue. The distance is 1.78 miles.

Turn around and return to the starting point. Your total mileage will be 3.5 when your turn. It is a nice start to the riding year.

