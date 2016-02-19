Afternoon newsletter: Friday, Feb. 19

Famed literary author Harper Lee, who wrote 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' has passed away. (Source: AP/Rob Carr)

Good afternoon. Here are the big stories in your world today.

WINDY FRIDAY: Hold onto your hat! Warmer weather brought strong winds to the Heartland, and it may bring some rain over the weekend. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

FAMED AUTHOR DIES: She wrote one of the most respected novels in American history, To Kill a Mockingbird. Harper Lee passed away in her hometown of Monroeville, AL. CLICK HERE to learn more about the famed author.

RESPECTS TO A JUSTICE: Thousands are paying their respects in Washington D.C. during a public viewing for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. His funeral is set for tomorrow. CLICK HERE for the full story.

CEMETERY VANDALISM: Police are investigating after dozens of headstones were damaged or overturned at a cemetery in Carlisle County. CLICK HERE for the full story.

NEW DETAILS: Earlier this month, Southeast Health in Ellington, MO announced that it’s closing the hospital and all related clinics. We’ve got the latest details on this story on Heartland News Now @ 4.

