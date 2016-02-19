Afternoon newsletter: Friday, Feb. 19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Afternoon newsletter: Friday, Feb. 19

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Connect
Famed literary author Harper Lee, who wrote 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' has passed away. (Source: AP/Rob Carr) Famed literary author Harper Lee, who wrote 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' has passed away. (Source: AP/Rob Carr)

Good afternoon. Here are the big stories in your world today.

WINDY FRIDAY: Hold onto your hat! Warmer weather brought strong winds to the Heartland, and it may bring some rain over the weekend. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

FAMED AUTHOR DIES: She wrote one of the most respected novels in American history, To Kill a Mockingbird. Harper Lee passed away in her hometown of Monroeville, AL. CLICK HERE to learn more about the famed author.

RESPECTS TO A JUSTICE: Thousands are paying their respects in Washington D.C. during a public viewing for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. His funeral is set for tomorrow. CLICK HERE for the full story.

CEMETERY VANDALISM: Police are investigating after dozens of headstones were damaged or overturned at a cemetery in Carlisle County. CLICK HERE for the full story.

NEW DETAILS: Earlier this month, Southeast Health in Ellington, MO announced that it’s closing the hospital and all related clinics. We’ve got the latest details on this story on Heartland News Now @ 4.

Join Heartland News at 4, 5, 6, and 10 for these stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly