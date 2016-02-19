KSP investigating cemetery vandalism in Carlisle Co.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a cemetery vandalism in Carlisle County.

According to police, on February 18 at about 2:30 p.m., they responded to a report of vandalism at the Old Bardwell Cemetery off of U.S. 51.

Police say they found 25 to 30 damaged or overturned headstones throughout the cemetery.

KSP was assisted by the Bardwell Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Cody Cecil at 270-856-3721.

