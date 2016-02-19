Rte. 34 in Saline Co. reopened after cleanup of downed utility poles

Route 34 in Saline County, Illinois reopened on Thursday afternoon after several utility poles were downed.

This was near Strawberry Road and Raleigh Road.

According to the Saline County EMA, downed power lines also caused a small brush fire.

As of about 2:30 p.m., Ameren crews were still in the area trying to get the utility poles back up and functioning.

