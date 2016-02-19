KY woman accused of sneaking drugs into Mississippi Co. jail - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY woman accused of sneaking drugs into Mississippi Co. jail

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lillian Leshone Scott (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Lillian Leshone Scott (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Kentucky woman is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Kentucky and then sneaking drugs into a Missouri jail.

Lillian Leshone Scott, 38, of Paducah, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and delivery/possession/concealment of a controlled substance at or within a county jail.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Scott was taken into custody by Ballard County deputies after fleeing their jurisdiction and wrecking in Mississippi County, Mo.

A Mississippi County deputy arrived on scene and took Scott to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where during intake, Sheriff Moore said corrections officers reportedly found contraband concealed on her.

Scott was taken to the detention center and her bond was set at $25,000.

