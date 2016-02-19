Man to serve prison sentence after burglary and stalking in Murphysboro

A 22-year-old is facing time behind bars for stalking and burglary in Murphysboro, Ill.

The Jackson County State's Attorney reports Garrett Peterman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in two separate cases in 2015.

On May 4, the Murphysboro Police Department received a report from the victim who said Peterman approached her vehicle and got in an argument with her. She told police as she attempted to leave the area, the Peterman hung onto her moving vehicle.

During their investigation, officers learned that Peterman waited in the area for several hours for the victim to return to her vehicle.

On November 17, 2015, Peterman entered an open plea to the stalking charge.

While he was awaiting sentencing on that charge, he was arrested by the Murphysboro Police Department again for committing a residential burglary on December 14, 2015.

In that case, police were dispatched to a home after a woman reported someone was inside her neighbor’s home on Murphy Street in Murphysboro.

The witness told police that she could see a subject moving around the victim’s home with a flashlight.

When officers arrived, they observed that suspect, identified as Peterman, was inside the home.

Peterman ignored officer’s commands to exit the home and officers had to force their way into the victim’s home to arrest him.

After he was arrested, officers discovered stolen property from the victim’s home in his pockets.

On February 18, 2016, a sentencing hearing was held for both offenses.

The court sentenced Peterman to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for residential burglary and two years for stalking.

The defendant must also serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from prison.

