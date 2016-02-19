Calloway County earns state District of Distinction award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calloway County earns state District of Distinction award

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Calloway County has been recognized as one of five Kentucky Districts of Distinction by the The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) and the Kentucky Department of Education.

The five districts earned the recognition under the fourth year of the Unbridled Learning: College and Career Readiness for All accountability system.

To qualify as a District of Distinction, a district has to have an overall accountability score at the 95th percentile or higher (based on achievement, gap, growth, college- and career-readiness, graduation rate and program reviews), meet its current year Annual Measurable Objective, have at least a 95 percent participation rate, and not have a Focus or Priority School in the district.

The achievement data is based on K-PREP testing in spring 2015.

Along with Calloway County, the four other districts to earn the award are Floyd County, Fort Thomas Independent, Hickman County, and Russell Independent.

In addition, Hickman County, Calloway County and Russell Independent were recognized as High Progress Districts, which means they are in the top 10 percent of improvement compared to other districts in the state.

KBE Vice-Chair Bill Twyman and Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt presented each district superintendent and local board of education representative with a recognition banner and letter of commendation.

Each district also will receive a District of Distinction logo which can be displayed on its website, letterhead or used in other ways to promote its accomplishment. Additionally, the three High

Progress districts received a certificate of commendation.

