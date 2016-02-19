Heartland Cooks - Deb's cold weather ribs

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -
There’s nothing tastier than fall-off-the-bone ribs, but in the winter months, you may feel less inclined to spend hours tending a grill or smoker.
Deb Martin of Jackson says she was always intimidated by barbecue, but has found an easy way to make delicious ribs indoors right in the oven.
Ingredients:
- 1 rack of ribs
- 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
- ½ - 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper (to taste)
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- 1 teaspoon Paprika
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 ½ teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 ½ teaspoon Salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 275 degrees.
Rinse and pat dry ribs. Place ribs on a large piece of aluminum foil on the counter.
Mix all spices in a small bowl. Sprinkle spices generously over both sides of ribs.
Wrap aluminum foil around ribs, folding to seal top and ends of packaging. Place wrapped ribs on cookie sheet.
Bake 5 hours. Remove and brush ribs with barbecue sauce. Bake ribs an additional 45 minutes to an hour.
