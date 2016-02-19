Heartland Cooks - Deb's cold weather ribs

There’s nothing tastier than fall-off-the-bone ribs, but in the winter months, you may feel less inclined to spend hours tending a grill or smoker.

Deb Martin of Jackson says she was always intimidated by barbecue, but has found an easy way to make delicious ribs indoors right in the oven.

Ingredients:

1 rack of ribs

1 teaspoon Onion Powder

½ - 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper (to taste)

1 teaspoon Cumin

1 teaspoon Paprika

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 ½ teaspoon Black Pepper

1 ½ teaspoon Salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees.

Rinse and pat dry ribs. Place ribs on a large piece of aluminum foil on the counter.

Mix all spices in a small bowl. Sprinkle spices generously over both sides of ribs.

Wrap aluminum foil around ribs, folding to seal top and ends of packaging. Place wrapped ribs on cookie sheet.

Bake 5 hours. Remove and brush ribs with barbecue sauce. Bake ribs an additional 45 minutes to an hour.

