Deputy: 2 injured after car rear-ends van in McCracken Co.

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on Friday, February 19 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to McCracken County sheriff's deputies, they were dispatched to the 6900 block of Ogden Landing Road at 5:44 a.m.

They say Jakalyn C. Con, 21, of Smithland, Ky., was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on Ogden Landing Road behind a 2001 Ford Windstar minivan driven by Keith Graves, 63, of Kevil, Ky.

Deputies say Con didn't notice the van had slowed down and she rear-ended it.

Both Con and Graves were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-incapacitating injuries.

Both lanes of Ogden Landing Road were closed for about 45 minutes.

