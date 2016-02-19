Deputy: 2 injured after car rear-ends van in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputy: 2 injured after car rear-ends van in McCracken Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on Friday, February 19 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to McCracken County sheriff's deputies, they were dispatched to the 6900 block of Ogden Landing Road at 5:44 a.m.

They say Jakalyn C. Con, 21, of Smithland, Ky., was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on Ogden Landing Road behind a 2001 Ford Windstar minivan driven by Keith Graves, 63, of Kevil, Ky.

Deputies say Con didn't notice the van had slowed down and she rear-ended it.

Both Con and Graves were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-incapacitating injuries.

Both lanes of Ogden Landing Road were closed for about 45 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly