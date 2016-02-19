Driver rushed to the ER after flipping his tractor trailer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver rushed to the ER after flipping his tractor trailer

Written by Matt Fluegge, Photojournalist
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Wisconsin truck driver was rushed to the ER after flipping his rig in Williamson County, Illinois.

It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18th, on the on ramp to Interstate 57 from Interstate 24. The tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-24 and had taken the exit ramp leading to I-57 south. 

David Bush, a 41 year old male from Waupaca, Wisconsin, failed to reduce speed while loaded with six by six timbers when Bush took the curve on the ramp too fast causing the rig to flip onto its side.

The timbers were scattered along the shoulder. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in Marion with non-life threatening injuries.

A trooper ticketed the driver for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident and for not wearing a seat belt.

