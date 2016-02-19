Cape Riverfront market to hold vendor meeting in March

The Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market will hold a meeting next month for those interested in being a vendor for its upcoming 2016 season.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Riverfront Market, at 35 South Spanish, is operated under Old Town Cape, an organization that works to promote the revitalization of downtown.

The market opens May 7 and will continue every Saturday through October 29 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The market is looking for vendors that offer farm goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses as well as specialty items like baked goods, prepared foods, and artisan crafts.

Items must be produced within 100 miles of the market.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.