McCracken Co. High School student named 2016 Coca-Cola Scholar

McCracken County High School senior Caleigh Propes has been named a 2016 Coca-Cola Scholar and will receive a $20,000 scholarship award.

Only 150 high school seniors nationwide out of 87,000 applicants are named Coca-Cola Scholars.

“Caleigh is an exceptional student who has held the highest standard for herself throughout her life,” McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski said. “She will continue to make significant contributions throughout her life and we are so fortunate to have had her as a student at McCracken County High School. We are so proud of Caleigh and her being a finalist of this great achievement.”

Propes is an AP Scholar with Distinction and is currently first in her class at McCracken County. She is a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, a Junior Rotarian, and was chosen as an International Representative for the Kentucky Future Problem Solving Affiliate.

She helped earn a national championship designation with the McCracken County coed cheer team, and she has won state, national, and international honors with the Future Business Leaders of America and the Future Problem Solving Program. She created and coaches her own Future Problem Solving team at Heath Elementary School, where she volunteers weekly. She is a member at Spring Bayou Baptist Church.

Propes is president of McCracken’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, captain of the Future Problem Solving team, secretary of the MCHS Student Government, treasurer for the National Honor Society, and a varsity member of the academic team, Science Bowl team, and debate team.

She is a member of the honor/service organizations, Spanish Honor Society and Beta Club. She is a certified Future Problem Solving Evaluator. She is a student teacher at Score Higher ACT Prep in Paducah, and she works with students individually as a personal math tutor.

Propes was offered admission to Yale University in December, but she is yet to make her final decision. She plans to major in molecular biology with intentions to going to medical school.

