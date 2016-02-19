This week in music: 1997 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1997

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's check out the music scene from 1997.

Billboard Magazine has these songs at the top of the Hot 100.

At number five was the girl group En Vogue with "Don't Let Go (Love)." The song was featured in the movie "Set It Off."

Another song from the movies was in the number four spot. R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" was used in the movie "Space Jam." It went on to win three Grammy Awards and is one of R. Kelly's biggest hits.

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs was at number three with his first hit single. "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" went on to become his first number one hit, spending six weeks at the top of the charts.

At number two was Toni Braxton with "Un-Break My Heart" which was just coming off an 11 week stay at number one. Even though she didn't care for the song, "Un-Break My Heart" is the biggest hit of Braxton's career.

In the top spot was the debut single by the British group who spiced things up in the 1990s. Remember girl power?  This song helped spark the movement. "Wannabe" was a huge international hit and made the The Spice Girls mega-stars. 

That's the music playing on the radio this week 19 years ago.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly