This week in music: 1997

Let's check out the music scene from 1997.

Billboard Magazine has these songs at the top of the Hot 100.

At number five was the girl group En Vogue with "Don't Let Go (Love)." The song was featured in the movie "Set It Off."

Another song from the movies was in the number four spot. R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" was used in the movie "Space Jam." It went on to win three Grammy Awards and is one of R. Kelly's biggest hits.

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs was at number three with his first hit single. "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" went on to become his first number one hit, spending six weeks at the top of the charts.

At number two was Toni Braxton with "Un-Break My Heart" which was just coming off an 11 week stay at number one. Even though she didn't care for the song, "Un-Break My Heart" is the biggest hit of Braxton's career.

In the top spot was the debut single by the British group who spiced things up in the 1990s. Remember girl power? This song helped spark the movement. "Wannabe" was a huge international hit and made the The Spice Girls mega-stars.

That's the music playing on the radio this week 19 years ago.

