February 22 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some birthday wishes.

He was known as "Dr. J" and who can ever forget his high-flying dunks. In 1983 he led the 76ers to their last NBA Championship. Julius Erving is 66 today.

He rose to the rank of Captain in the British military before pursuing a career in music. You know him for his hits "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover." James Blunt is 42 today.

She's an actress who has starred in such movies as "E.T.," "Charlie's Angels" and "The Wedding Singer." Drew Barrymore is 41 today.

