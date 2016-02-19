Southeast Missouri State University to honor 2015 hall of fame class

On Feb 19, Southeast Missouri State held an event at The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to induct six people into the school's hall of fame. (Source: KFVS)

Southeast Missouri State University will induct six people into the school's hall of fame.

David Means (Football), Jane Stacy (Friend of the Redhawks), Trae Hastings (Baseball), Lindsay Pickering (Soccer, Softball), Willie Ponder (Football) and Mark Hogan (Baseball Coach) were selected for the honor.

They will be recognized at a special dinner and induction ceremony.

David Means (Football, 1970-1973) was one of the best defensive lineman to play football at Southeast Missouri. He was a three-time All-Conference selection. Means was a 12th-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills and played nine games with the organization in 1974.

has been associated with Southeast Missouri State University since first coming to the University as a freshman student in 1973 For almost 10 years, she was First Lady of the University while her former husband, Dr. Bill Stacy, served as President.

Trae Hastings (Baseball, 1975-1978) was a dominating left-handed pitcher who still holds Southeast Missouri's all-time career records in shutouts, strikeouts and complete games.

Lindsay Pickering (Soccer, 2005-2007 / Softball, 2004-2007) was a two-sport athlete at Southeast Missouri, excelling as a member of the women's soccer and softball teams.

Willie Ponder (Football, 2001-2002) shattered a number of records in his two short seasons as a star wide receiver at Southeast Missouri. Ponder was selected in the sixth round of the 2003 National Football League Draft by the New York Giants and contributed as a kick returner in 2004. Ponder also spent time with the Seahawks and the Rams.

Mark Hogan (Baseball Coach, 1995-2012), currently the all-time "winningest" coach in Southeast Missouri baseball history, retired after 18 seasons at the helm.

