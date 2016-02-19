FIRST ALERT: Hold on to hat, steering wheel - wind gusts to reach up to 40 mph

It is Friday, Feb. 19, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Make sure you hang on to your hat, secure your garbage can, and don't expect a good hair day this Friday. That's because another windy day is on tap. In fact, the First Alert Forecast shows wind advisories for most of the area through 3 p.m. When you walk out the door this morning, you may see some sun. But by the afternoon clouds will likely move in, with highs reaching the 60s. Tonight, you can expect a dry and mild evening.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: A Missouri woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she sent pro-Islamic State group messages over social media. Safya Roe Yassin was charged with communicating threats of violence over the Internet against two FBI agents.

Still missing: The search continues for an escaped inmate that was discovered missing from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex near Eddyville, Ky. Wednesday night. Lostia M. Shreves, of Cecilia, Ky., could be traveling in a stolen maroon Ford F-150.

In mourning: Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to the late Justice Antonin Scalia as he lies in repose Friday at the Supreme Court.

Complete loss: A fire destroyed a home in New Madrid County overnight. Fire crews are still trying to figure out what started the fire since no one lives inside of the building.

