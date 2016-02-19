Missouri woman accused of threatening FBI agents on Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman is charged with communicating threats of violence over the Internet after prosecutors say she sent pro-Islamic State group messages over social media.

Safya Roe Yassin is a U.S. citizen charged in a federal complaint on Wednesday alleging she posted a threat last August on Twitter against two FBI agents.

An affidavit, unsealed Thursday, says the 38-year-old Buffalo, Missouri, woman posted the names, residences and phone numbers of the two FBI agents under the words "Wanted to kill."

The affidavit says she also posted a link in a retweet listing the hometowns and phone numbers of about 150 Air Force personnel.

A federal judge on Thursday appointed the Federal Public Defenders' Office to represent her. Nobody was available at its Springfield office after hours to answer questions.

