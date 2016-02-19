Missouri senator mulling complaint against football coach

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri senator is considering whether to file a complaint against former University of Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel over his involvement in last year's campus protests.

Sen. Paul Wieland told reporters Thursday that his constituents think Pinkel's support for the players' game boycott amounted to extortion. He said he'll spend the next two weeks reviewing Pinkel's actions and whether they violate the university system's rules.

Wieland filed a complaint Wednesday against Melissa Click, an assistant professor who tried to remove a student journalist from a protest.

Pinkel announced his retirement after November's protests, though he will remain with the university for the next three years. Wieland said it's inappropriate he's still drawing a salary.

University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

