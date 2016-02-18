Traffic deaths see largest spike in 50 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic deaths see largest spike in 50 years

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
(KFVS) -

The number of people dying in car crashes is on the rise.

In 2015, more than 38,000 people died in traffic related crashes nationwide, which is a figure 8 percent higher than the previous year, according to the National Safety Council.

Missouri traffic deaths jumped 14 percent in 2015, while Illinois and Kentucky saw a 12 percent increase. 

That spike is the largest year-to-year increase in 50 years according to the council.

NSC speculates the rise is connected to a more prosperous economy, lower unemployment and low gas prices.

The NSC reports that your average gallon of gas dropped 28 cents in 2015, and American drivers are spending more time behind the wheel as a result.

"It only takes me about twenty to twenty-five dollars to fill up, which is great!" said motorist Ashley Dunn in Marion on Thursday. "Before, it was costing me almost sixty to fill up."

"The more people that are out on the roads, the more wrecks there are going to be," said fellow motorist Glenda meadows. "Because people aren't paying attention to what they're doing."

On Thursday, Illinois State Police held a seminar at Rend Lake College for area students focusing on driver safety and responsibility.

ISP Trooper Christopher "Joey" Watson spoke about the dangers of distracted driving at the event.

According to ISP, more than one-million crashes per year are caused by distracted driving.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.

