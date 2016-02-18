"Wait Until Dark" at Three Rivers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

"Wait Until Dark" at Three Rivers

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

If you enjoy suspense, make plans to attend the production of "Wait Until Dark," at Three Rivers Community College.

This tense thriller, inspired the Audrey Hepburn movie, follows a recently blinded housewife as she engages in a terrifying battle of wits against a trio of deadly thieves.

Shows are scheduled for February 25-27 at 7 p.m. and February 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10, $5 with a TRC ID.

Seating at Tinnin Fine Arts Center is limited.

For more information visit trcc.edu/tinnin.

Tickets are available at the Financial Services office and at the door.

