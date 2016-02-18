Crews respond to structure fire in New Madrid Co.

Crews responded to a structure fire south of Sikeston off of Interstate 55.

New Madrid County Fire officials responded to the fire, which was seen burning around 8:35 p.m.

Officials say that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the owner of the property said no one lived in the building.

Officials don't currently have any idea how the fire started, and are just letting it burn out.

Showing up to help with the fire were volunteers from Lilbourn, New Madrid County Fire officials, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Department.

