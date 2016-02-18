FBI warning citizens on phone scams

The FBI are warning citizens to be on alert of phone scams with an FBI telephone number being displayed on the recipients caller ID.

Multiple calls have come to the FBI complaining of a phone scam claiming the caller was an FBI agent requesting immediate payment of fees.

These fees include student loans, delinquent taxes and overdue parking tickets.

The public is reminded that the FBI do not call citizens requesting for money.

Those who have received a call can file a complaint through the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.