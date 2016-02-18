Cape Girardeau store offers free FEMA rebuilding advice

A Cape Girardeau store teamed up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide area residents with free information, tips and literature to prevent and lessen damage from disasters.

FEMA specialists will be available between Thursday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 23 at the Lowe's store in Cape Girardeau to answer questions and offer home improvement tips on making homes safer and stronger.

They say most of the information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Times for the events include:

Thursday to Saturday - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday - 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Monday - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday - 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mitigation teams will also have free reference booklets on protecting your home from flood damage.

