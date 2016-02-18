FEMA: More than $42.5M in federal funds to MO flood survivors

Nearly four weeks after the federal disaster declaration was approved for 33 Missouri counties, residents there have received more than $42.5 million in federal funds and insurance claims.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, assistance includes:

$29 million in National Flood Insurance Program paid on 766 claims with an average claim of $40,335.

$9.7 million from FEMA's Individuals and Households Program to Missouri disaster survivors for disaster-related housing needs, repairs to their primary residences and other disaster-related needs, such as furnishings, transportation and medical.

$3.8 million in approved low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.