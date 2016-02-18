WANTED! Anna PD asking public's help in Identifying theft suspects

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying two men suspected of committing a retail theft.

Walmart associates say the two subjects allegedly exited the Anna Walmart, after concealing merchandise in their clothing, and did not offer payment for the merchandise.

Walmart is reporting a loss of approximately $100.

If you know either of these people, you're asked to contact the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571 ext. 1503.

