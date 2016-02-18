Mt. Vernon PD arrest man in connection to business robbery

A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred late last year in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

On February 17, 2016 at around 3 p.m. a Mt. Vernon police officer made contact with Darrell L. Haynes, 21, as he sat in a vehicle in the 500 block of South 21st.

The officer knew there to be probable cause to arrest Haynes in connection with the armed robbery of Heights Financial business, located at 2929 Broadway, that occurred on December 17, 2015.

Haynes was ordered out of the vehicle but refused to exit.

Officers began to negotiate with Haynes and were eventually able to get him to surrender without further incident.

Haynes was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and obstructing a police officer.

Haynes bond is to be set by a judge.

There have been two previous arrests, Denzal Haynes and Steven Collier, in connection with the Heights Finance robbery.

