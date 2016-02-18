Pro gamer sets record for 'Street Fighter V'

A British man fought his way into the Guinness Book of World Records with an endurance session of video gaming.

Professional gamer Ryan Hart set the record for Most Consecutive Opponents on "Street Fighter V."

According to Guinness, the challenge was to help celebrate the release of the latest installment in the Capcom fighting game franchise.

Hart took on 260 competitors over an 11-hour period.

He only had to beat 90 percent of his opponents to set the record, however, Hart defeated them all.

To make it into the record book, Hart also had to play the game continuously without any breaks.

"Not being allowed to take any breaks whatsoever for 11 hours was really tough," Hart told GWR. "There were times in the challenge where I just wanted it to be over but I tried to stay calm and think in small steps."

Hart's achievement will land him a spot in the 2017 Guinness Book of World Records set to be released later this year.

Tuesday's achievement marks my fourth official Guinness World Record! I'm thoroughly chuffed! pic.twitter.com/A27wlcet6Y — Ryan Hart (@RyanJosephHart) February 18, 2016

It's the fourth time Hart has been recognized by GWR,and it's not his first feat within the "Street Fighter" universe.

In 2010, Hart achieved the Longest Winning Streak on "Street Fighter IV," going unbeaten for 169 matches.

